Micah Leon’s seven-year journey to the NFL included three walk-on stops and 16 collegiate passes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Micah Leon’s journey to the NFL was far from normal. He was a walk-on quarterback at North Carolina State, UConn and Florida. His entire collegiate career spans seven years and includes two mop-up appearances. He completed 12 of 16 passes for 78 yards, barely enough to create a highlight reel. So getting a tryout with the Miami Dolphins during rookie minicamp this weekend was some feat. It’s also a testament to what scouts and general managers see when they weigh Leon’s 6-foot-5 frame and clean throwing motion against his thin resume and lack of game experience. His QB coach calls him “a prototype” waiting to be discovered.

