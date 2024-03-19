Micah Handlogten will rejoin Florida for NCAA tourney after breaking his leg in the SEC title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg two minutes into the Southeastern Conference championship game, will be on hand for the NCAA Tournament. Handlogten is already using crutches while recovering from surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. He will make the four-hour trip to Indianapolis with his parents to watch the seventh-seeded Gators play either Boise State or Colorado on Friday in the opening round of the tournament. Handlogten’s presence is sure to provide an emotional lift for the Gators, who are returning to the NCAA tourney for the first time in three years.

