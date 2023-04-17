Miami’s Wong says he’s leaving school for NBA draft

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong is going to try to make the jump from the Final Four to the NBA. The Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year this season announced Monday that he intends to forgo his remaining eligibility and leave Miami for the NBA draft. Wong led Miami by averaging 16.3 points per game this season. He led the Hurricanes to a 29-8 record and a spot in the national semifinals.

