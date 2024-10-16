Miami’s Ward, BC’s Ezeiruaku, Pitt’s Narduzzi headline the AP’s ACC midyear honorees

Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi top the list of honorees in The Associated Press’ midseason report for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Ward was picked as top offensive player and top first-year transfer through the season’s first half in voting by AP writers covering league teams. Ezeiruaku was picked as top defensive player. Narduzzi was the top coach of a 20th-ranked team picked to finish 13th in the preseason. Honorees included Louisville running back Isaac Brown as top first-year freshman and Pitt running back Desmond Reid as most surprising player.

