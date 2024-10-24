Miami’s Lionel Messi earned more than 22 other MLS teams’ payrolls in 2024

By The Associated Press
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with his teammates after winning the MLS Supporters' Shield after their match against the New England Revolution at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida./Miami Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Santiago]

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lionel Messi earned more than the entire payrolls of 22 other Major League Soccer teams, and Olivier Giroud has a $3,675,000 in annualized total compensation under the contract he signed to join Los Angeles FC in July. The Major League Soccer Players Association released its salary update and Messi’s $12 million base salary and $20,446,667 in total compensation from Inter Miami remained the same as in the initial listing in May. Miami, the league’s regular season Supporters Shield champion. led the league with a record $41.7 million payroll,

