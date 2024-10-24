Miami’s Lionel Messi earned more than 22 other MLS teams’ payrolls in 2024

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Lionel Messi earned more than the entire payrolls of 22 other Major League Soccer teams, and Olivier Giroud has a $3,675,000 in annualized total compensation under the contract he signed to join Los Angeles FC in July. The Major League Soccer Players Association released its salary update and Messi’s $12 million base salary and $20,446,667 in total compensation from Inter Miami remained the same as in the initial listing in May. Miami, the league’s regular season Supporters Shield champion. led the league with a record $41.7 million payroll,

