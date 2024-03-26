Miami’s Jimmy Butler ruled out of Heat-Warriors game with illness

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was ruled out of Miami’s game against Golden State on Tuesday night, one that comes with the Heat trying to escape the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference. It was the 22nd time in 72 games this season that Miami played without Butler, who missed the team’s morning shootaround with a non-COVID illness. He was later listed as questionable, then downgraded to out about two hours before game time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.