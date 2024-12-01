Miami’s fate is in the hands of the CFP committee. Cam Ward says the Hurricanes deserve a shot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — And now, Miami waits. The next week will be loaded with anxiety for the Hurricanes, who won’t play for the Atlantic Coast Conference title and now are left to wonder if their 10-win regular season — capped by a 42-38 loss at Syracuse on Saturday — was good enough to merit an invitation to the College Football Playoff. They’ll find out for certain when the 12-team field is announced next Sunday.

