Miami’s Cam Ward tops 15,000 yards passing for collegiate career

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Cam Ward has topped 15,000 yards passing in his career, making him the 13th player recognized by the NCAA to have reached that milestone. Ward hit the mark on Saturday night. He entered the game needing 89 yards to reach 15,000 for his career and went over on a 22-yard completion to Isaiah Horton in the first quarter of the eighth-ranked Hurricanes’ game at South Florida. The only other active college quarterback with more than 15,000 passing yards is Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, whose career total entering Saturday was 15,779 in 53 games so far at three different schools.

