Miami’s Cam Ward sets school record with his 30th TD pass of the season

ATLANTA (AP) — Miami quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Cam Ward has another milestone on his resume. Ward is now the Hurricanes’ single-season recordholder for touchdown passes, reaching that mark Saturday. His first scoring pass of the game — a 74-yard throw to Elijah Arroyo in the first quarter of the fourth-ranked Hurricanes’ game at Georgia Tech — was his 30th of the season. Ward, the first FBS quarterback to reach the 30-touchdown mark this season, entered Saturday tied with Steve Walsh for the school single-season record. Walsh had 29 touchdown passes for the Hurricanes in 1988.

