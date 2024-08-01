Miami transfer QB Cam Ward is preseason pick for ACC player of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the preseason pick to be Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year. Ward is a transfer from Washington State and threw for 6,963 yards with 48 touchdowns in two seasons with the Cougars. He was the top choice on 71 ballots of 170 attendees at last week’s ACC Kickoff preseason media days. North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton was second with 38 votes as a returning Associated Press second-team All-American. Miami had a league-best five players make the team, followed by Florida State with four and Clemson with three.

