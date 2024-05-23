Miami to host World Baseball Classic title game for second straight tournament in March 2026

MIAMI (AP) — Miami will host the World Baseball Classic championship game again in March 2026, concluding a tournament that also will be played in Houston, Tokyo and San Juan, Puerto Rico. For the second consecutive time, loanDepot park will be a site for all three rounds — including the semifinals and final. In 2023, the Miami Marlins’ home stadium became the first venue to host games in all three phases of a WBC. More than 470,000 fans in all attended the 15 games in Miami, a record total. Japan beat the United States 3-2 for the title as Shohei Ohtani struck out Mike Trout to end the game. Houston will host WBC games for the first time in 2026.

