Miami the team to catch in NBA’s Southeast Division, though there will be challengers

There wasn’t much in the way of collective success in the NBA’s Southeast Division last season. The division had one team finish with a winning record, that being Miami. It had one All-NBA player, that being Miami’s Jimmy Butler. It had one All-Star, that being Miami’s Bam Adebayo. And one team that won a playoff series, that being Miami, which went all the way to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. So in the Southeast, there’s the Heat. And everybody else.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.