Miami standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain ruled out for Saturday’s game against Florida A&M

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami will be without standout defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. for at least one game and possibly more because of a soft-tissue injury, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said Monday. Bain was injured on the first series of Miami’s season-opening 41-17 win at Florida this past weekend. He will not play when the Hurricanes (1-0) host Florida A&M on Saturday.

