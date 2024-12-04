Miami scores big on signing day with the ACC’s top recruiting class

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Miami may have missed out on the ACC championship game this year, but the Hurricanes locked up the top recruiting class in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Miami finished with the 15th best class of football prospects according to 247Sports Composite Rankings at the start of the early signing period. The Hurricanes class includes defensive lineman Hayden Lowe from Los Angeles, who was pledged to Southern Cal before joining Miami. Georgia Tech was a surprise second with Florida State third, Clemson fourth and SMU fifth.

