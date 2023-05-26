Miami rallies to beat Duke 7-6, heads to ACC semifinals

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Yohandy Morales went 3 for 5 with a homer and four RBIs and Miami rallied to beat Duke 7-6 in pool play of the ACC Tournament. Miami (39-18) plays top-ranked and No. 1 seed Wake Forest in the semifinals on Saturday. The ACC announced both semifinal games will start at 1 p.m. ET at different sites due to weather. Miami was down two in the sixth before tying it, and again down two in the eighth. CJ Kayfus led off the eighth with a solo shot, Morales hit his 14th home run of the season two batters later to tie it at 6-all and Renzo Gonzalez added a go-ahead single up the middle. Miami reliever Andrew Walters struck out two in the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

