Miami quarterback Cam Ward is approaching the 15,000-yard passing milestone

Miami quarterback Cam Ward spent some time in offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson’s office earlier this week, going over the Hurricanes’ passing game and how things have worked through three games. They talked about plenty. They didn’t talk about 15,000 yards, which is a milestone Ward is on the brink of reaching. Whether Ward is aware or not, he’s on the verge of joining a very small club. The NCAA says only 12 players at any of its levels have passed for 15,000 yards in a career. Ward is 89 yards shy of that mark, and he could get there as early as Saturday when the eighth-ranked Hurricanes visit South Florida.

