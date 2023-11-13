Miami QB Emory Williams expected back for spring, Tyler Van Dyke to start vs. No. 9 Louisville

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Emory Williams’ significantly injured left arm is expected to heal in time for him to participate in spring practice. Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal announced the injury update Monday. Williams hurt his arm in the final minutes of Miami’s 27-20 loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday. Williams’ arm was placed in an air cast before he was taken to a Tallahassee hospital. Tyler Van Dyke, who has been Miami’s starter for much of the last three years, will be back in that role Saturday when the Hurricanes play their home finale against No. 9 Louisville.

