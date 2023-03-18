Miami opens March Madness with 17-point rally over Cowgirls

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Miami guard Haley Cavinder scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half and made what proved to be the decisive free throw with 8.9 seconds left to seal a 17-point second half comeback and a 62-61 victory over eighth-seeded Oklahoma State. It was tied for the fifth-largest comeback in tourney history. But it wasn’t over until Naomie Alnatas’ 10-footer rolled off the rim at the buzzer following a 5-second call on the Hurricanes. Miami faces top-seeded Indiana Monday. Anna Gret Asi led Oklahoma State with 16 points.
Miami's Kyla Oldacre (44)] shoots against Oklahoma State's Kassidy De Lapp (1) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oklahoma State head coach Jacie Hoyt watches during the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Miami in the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Miami's Destiny Harden (3) goes to the basket against Oklahoma State's Terryn Milton (21) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
