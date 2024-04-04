Miami Open champion Danielle Collins wins twice to reach Charleston quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Miami Open champion Danielle Collins won twice Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, continuing a stellar season she has said will be her last on tour. Collins eliminated defending champion Ons Jabeur and past winner Sloane Stephens for her ninth and 10 straight match victories. Collins beat Jabeur 3-6, 1-6, 6-3 in the day’s first match. She returned about five hours later to defeat Stephens 6-2, 6-2. Elise Mertens also won two matches on the day and will play Collins next. Top-seeded Jessica Pegula advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Magda Linette in straight sets.

