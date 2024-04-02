Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens are among the early winners in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Miami Open champion Danielle Collins and Sloane Stephens were among the winners in the first round of the Charleston Open. Collins, who has said this season would be her last because she’s suffering from an ailment that affects the uterus, beat Paula Badosa 6-1, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament. Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champion, beat Magdalena 6-0, 6-2. Also, third-seeded Maria Sakkari won her second-round match, beating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3, 6-3. Top-seeded Jessica Pegula was slated to play later in the day against Amanda Anisimova.

