Miami (Ohio) upsets No. 23 Toledo 23-14 to win MAC championship

DETROIT (AP) — Rashad Amos ran for two touchdowns, Graham Nicholson kicked three field goals and Miami (Ohio) upset No. 23 Toledo 23-14 in the Mid-American Conference championship game. The RedHawks last won the MAC title in 2019 when they beat Central Michigan. It is the first time Miami has won 11 games in a season since 2003. The Rockets were attempting to become the first Toledo team to win 12 straight games for the first time since 1971. Nicholson’s 40-yard field goal at the start of the fourth quarter put the RedHawks in front for good. Both teams are 11-2.

