Miami (Ohio) rushes for 466 yards and 6 touchdowns in 62-20 win over Delaware State

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Brett Gabbert passed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half, and Keyon Mozee rushed for two second-half scores as Miami (Ohio) beat Delaware State 62-20 on Saturday. Gabbert completed 15 of 20 passes by the break as Miami led 34-13. Mozee had rushing scores of 23 and 6 yards in the third quarter to help build a 55-20 lead entering the fourth. The RedHawks (3-1) finished with 466 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Jordan Brunson had 109 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Nate Milanowski, Rashad Amos and Kenny Tracy also rushed for scores.

