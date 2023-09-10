Miami (Ohio) receiver Gage Larvadain lights up UMass with 273 receiving yards, 3 TDs as RedHawks win

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Gage Larvadain had 273 receiving yards and three touchdowns, Brett Gabbert threw four TD passes, and Miami of Ohio outlasted UMass 41-28 in a game that started Saturday afternoon and ended early Sunday morning. The game, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m., was twice delayed by lightning storms and finished at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Larvadain caught a 26-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first possession, then later scored on a 99-yard catch-and-run and a 13-yard touchdown catch over the middle as the RedHawks built a 28-7 halftime lead. Leading 31-28 in the fourth quarter, Larvadain struck again when he caught a deep pass over the middle and was fighting to reach the end zone when he fumbled and Cade McDonald recovered in the end zone for the 70-yard touchdown play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.