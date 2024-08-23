Miami (Ohio) coach accuses Alabama of ‘illegally recruiting’ kicker Graham Nicholson. DeBoer denies

Miami (Ohio) coach Chuck Martin is accusing Alabama of “illegally” recruiting his former All-America placekicker Graham Nicholson. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer denies the charge and says Alabama followed the proper protocols. Martin made the accusation after being asked in a video for the school website about “losing” his star kicker through the transfer portal. Nicholson, who won the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top placekicker last season, is replacing Will Reichard at preseason No. 5 Alabama.

