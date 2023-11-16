Miami (Ohio) beats Buffalo 23-10 to clinch berth in MAC championship game

OXFORD, Ohio. (AP) — Rashad Amos ran for a pair of touchdowns and Miami (Ohio) defeated Buffalo 23-10 on Wednesday night to clinch a berth in the Mid-American Conference championship game. The RedHawks will play in the title game for the first time since 2019. Miami plays at Ball State on Nov. 25 in a regular-season finale before taking on West Division winner Toledo at Detroit’s Ford Field on Dec. 2. Receiver Javon Tracy had multiple big plays during Miami scoring drives. He finished with five receptions from Aveon Smith for 123 yards. Graham Nicholson kicked three field goals.

