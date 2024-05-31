Miami moves women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews into role overseeing men’s program as well

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami has promoted longtime women’s tennis coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews to the new role of director of the school’s men’s and women’s tennis programs, a move that will give her oversight of both teams while continuing to coach the women. It is the second time that Miami has moved a female coach into a role overseeing both men’s and women’s programs in an Olympic sport. The school promoted Amy Deem — then the women’s track coach — to the role of director of track and field and cross country in 2008. Deem remains in that role today, now having coached about 200 All-Americans at Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.