Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville. The 30-year-old Bradley appeared in four games for the Marlins this season and was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in Friday’s 16-4 loss to the Braves and gave up seven runs on seven hits, including two home runs. The Marlins would remain responsible for the remainder of his $1 million salary if they were to release him.

