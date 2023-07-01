Miami Marlins designate RHP Archie Bradley for assignment

By BILL TROCCHI The Associated Press
Miami Marlins relief pitcher Archie Bradley walks off the field after being pulled by manager Skip Schumaker from the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Brashear]

ATLANTA (AP) — The Miami Marlins announced they have designated pitcher Archie Bradley for assignment prior to Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. In a corresponding move, the Marlins recalled rookie right-hander George Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville. The 30-year-old Bradley appeared in four games for the Marlins this season and was 0-0 with a 12.27 ERA. He pitched 2 2/3 innings in Friday’s 16-4 loss to the Braves and gave up seven runs on seven hits, including two home runs. The Marlins would remain responsible for the remainder of his $1 million salary if they were to release him.

