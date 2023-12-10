Miami Marlins acquire catcher Christian Bethancourt in trade with Cleveland Guardians

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins acquired catcher Christian Bethancourt from the Cleveland Guardians, bringing in another player that new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix is familiar with from his days in Tampa Bay. Bethancourt batted .225 with 11 home runs in 104 games with Tampa Bay during the 2023 season. He also threw out 13 of 57 baserunners. Cleveland claimed the 32-year-old Bethancourt off waivers Nov. 6 and will receive cash considerations in the deal. Bendix also completed a trade with his former team in late November, acquiring utilityman Vidal Bruján and right-hander Calvin Faucher from the Rays.

