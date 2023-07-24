Miami-Louisville winner will receive a trophy recognizing Howard Schnellenberger. Boots included

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former Florida Atlantic and Miami head coach Howard Schnellenberger holds the game balls prior to the Boca Raton Bowl NCAA college football game between Marshall and Northern Illinois at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Fla., Dec. 23, 2014. Louisville and Miami will begin competing annually this fall with the stakes including a trophy named for Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who guided both programs to national prominence. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joel Auerbach]

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville and Miami will begin competing annually this fall with the stakes including a trophy named for Howard Schnellenberger, the legendary coach who guided both programs to national prominence. The Louisville Sports Commission has announced the creation of The Schnellenberger Trophy for the winner between the schools designated as permanent Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The unique hardware features the now-bronzed cowboy boots worn by the pipe-smoking, folksy coach while leading the Hurricanes to the first of their five national championships in 1983 before building the once-moribund Cardinals into a contender in his hometown.

