Miami high schools produced more players on NFL rosters in Week 1 than any other city

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami high schools produced 17 players on NFL rosters opening weekend, most of any city. Las Vegas was second with 16 followed by Bradenton, Florida, with 15. Atlanta and Detroit each had 14. Despite having two of the top three cities, Florida finished second to Texas among states. Texas had 190 players while Florida produced 176. California was third with 168 and Georgia was fourth at 146. North Carolina finished a distant fifth with 74 players.

