Miami Heat will unveil Pat Riley Court at their season opener against Orlando Magic

MIAMI (AP) — It’s rare that Pat Riley doesn’t get to make the final call when it comes to Miami Heat matters. After all, he is the president. The person in charge. Just about every big decision needs his approval. Except this one. To commemorate the start of his 30th season with the franchise, the Heat will unveil Pat Riley Court on Wednesday night when the team faces the Orlando Magic. Riley didn’t want his name on the court yet, because he’s still working. But managing general partner Micky Arison and CEO Nick Arison decided otherwise. That’s how important it was to them, to make sure the 30th season of Riley started with a bang.

