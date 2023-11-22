Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo out with bruised hip against Cavs still without guard Donovan Mitchell

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami All-Star center Bam Adebayo will miss Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland with a hip bruise, while the Cavaliers will again be without star guard Donovan Mitchell because of a lingering hamstring issue. Adebayo took part in the team’s morning shootaround, but began feeling discomfort afterward. A team spokesman said Adebayo aggravated the hip bruise when he fell on it during a recent game. The 6-foot-9 Adebayo has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games and is averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Mitchell is out for the fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. He last played on Nov. 15 against Portland.

