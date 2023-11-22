Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo out with bruised hip against Cavs still without guard Donovan Mitchell

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Wesley Matthews (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami All-Star center Bam Adebayo will miss Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland with a hip bruise, while the Cavaliers will again be without star guard Donovan Mitchell because of a lingering hamstring issue. Adebayo took part in the team’s morning shootaround, but began feeling discomfort afterward. A team spokesman said Adebayo aggravated the hip bruise when he fell on it during a recent game. The 6-foot-9 Adebayo has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games and is averaging 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Mitchell is out for the fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. He last played on Nov. 15 against Portland.

