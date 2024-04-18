Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler injures knee in play-in loss, will get it examined Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami guard Jimmy Butler says he will need an MRI on his right knee after he was injured in the first half of the Heat’s play-in tournament loss to the 76ers. Butler was hurt late in the first quarter when he tried to fake out Kelly Oubre Jr. on a bucket, only to have his knee buckle and he fell to the court. Oubre appeared to land on the Heat star who led the franchise last season the NBA Finals. The Heat host Chicago on Friday night, with the winner getting the No. 8 seed.

