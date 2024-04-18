Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler injures knee in play-in loss, will get it examined Thursday

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, left, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Nicolas Batum during the first half of an NBA basketball play-in tournament game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Miami guard Jimmy Butler says he will need an MRI on his right knee after he was injured in the first half of the Heat’s play-in tournament loss to the 76ers. Butler was hurt late in the first quarter when he tried to fake out Kelly Oubre Jr. on a bucket, only to have his knee buckle and he fell to the court. Oubre appeared to land on the Heat star who led the franchise last season the NBA Finals. The Heat host Chicago on Friday night, with the winner getting the No. 8 seed.

