Miami grabs big lead early, holds off No. 4 NC State 73-59

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Jasmyne Roberts, Shayeann Day-Wilson and Lashae Dwyer scored 18 points each and Miami beat No. 4 North Carolina State 73-59. Roberts and Day-Wilson both shot 7 of 14 from the field as the Hurricanes built an early double-digit lead. N.C. State rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to cut it to 56-50 on Mimi Collins’ two free throws with 5:59 remaining in the fourth. But the Hurricanes responded with a 14-2 run capped by Dwyer’s 3-pointer with 2:05 left for a 70-52 lead. Collins scored 18 points and Shaniya Rivers added 17 for the Wolfpack.

