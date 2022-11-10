Miami, Georgia Tech running out of time to boost bowl hopes

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) is helped on the field after he fumbled the ball as he was taken down by Duke linebacker Cam Dillon and defensive back Darius Joiner during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

Miami and Georgia Tech will be playing to preserve slim bowl hopes when the two four-win teams meet in Atlanta. Each team is playing to reach .500. The loser in the matchup of ACC Coastal Division teams will face long odds of reaching a bowl because it would need to win its final two games to gain eligibility. Georgia Tech has remaining games against two Top 25 teams, North Carolina and Georgia. Miami’s closing schedule also is challenging: at Clemson before playing at home against Pitt. The status of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is uncertain due to a shoulder injury.

