Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis after 1 season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday, ending the former Broyles Award winner’s time with the Hurricanes after only one season. The Hurricanes went 5-7 in Gattis’ lone season. He was brought in by Miami only a few weeks after winning the 2021 Broyles Award. That’s the prize given to the nation’s top assistant coach. He won it while serving as Michigan’s offensive coordinator and helping the Wolverines reach the College Football Playoff. But Miami’s offense struggled in 2022 and coach Mario Cristobal decided to make a change.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.