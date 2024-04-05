Miami finalizing deal with Toledo’s Tricia Cullop to become women’s coach, AP source says

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami is finalizing an agreement to bring Toledo women’s basketball Tricia Cullop to the Hurricanes as the replacement for the retired Katie Meier. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the talks who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the school had not announced a deal. The person says Cullop emerged as a finalist in recent days and talks progressed quickly. Cullop has been at Toledo for 16 seasons, winning 353 games.

