Miami finalizes deal with Toledo’s Tricia Cullop to become women’s coach, replacing Katie Meier

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami completed an agreement to bring Toledo women’s basketball Tricia Cullop to the Hurricanes as the replacement for the retired Katie Meier on Friday. Cullop emerged as a finalist in recent days and talks progressed quickly. Cullop was at Toledo for 16 seasons, winning 353 games. A news conference is planned for early next week to introduce Cullop in Coral Gables.

