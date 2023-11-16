Miami Dolphins release veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have released veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen, the team announced Thursday. Chosen signed with Miami as a free agent in April. He was released as part of roster cuts in August and later re-signed to the practice squad. He appeared in four games for the Dolphins and caught a 68-yard touchdown in a 70-20 blowout against Denver in Week 3. Chosen has been a healthy scratch the past three games and apparently became expendable when the team activated receiver River Cracraft from injured reserve on Tuesday.

