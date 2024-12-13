Miami Dolphins release veteran receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday, ending the former Pro Bowler’s short tenure with the team.

Beckham had missed the past two days of practice for what the team called personal reasons.

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in May, but started the season on the physically unable to perform list after offseason knee surgery.

Since his Dolphins debut in Week 5 against New England, Beckham had just nine catches for 55 yards in nine games.

Originally brought to Miami to be a third receiving option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, Beckham never seemed to fit into the Dolphins offense. With the emergence of rookie receiver Malik Washington and the increased usage of tight end Jonnu Smith, Beckham never assumed the role of third receiver.

After rising to stardom in his first five NFL seasons with the New York Giants, Beckham has spent time on four different teams, including three years with Cleveland and seasons with Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021-22 season.

Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns with Baltimore last season but was cut by the Ravens in March.

