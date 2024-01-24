Miami Dolphins part ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after just one season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways after just one season, the team announced Wednesday. Fangio, 65, replaced Josh Boyer as Miami’s defensive coordinator last offseason and led the Dolphins’ defense to a No. 10 finish in 2023, allowing 318.3 yards per game. It was the first time Miami finished a season with a top-10 defense since 2010. Fangio served as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles for the last half of the 2022 season and is expected to be a top candidate for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

