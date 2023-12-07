Miami Dolphins extend OL Austin Jackson through 2026 season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year contract extension with offensive lineman Austin Jackson, locking in the former first-round pick until 2026. Miami selected Jackson with the 18th pick out of Southern California in 2020. Jackson is having a breakout season despite a slow start to his career mostly because of injuries. He has started every game on an offensive line that has started eight different combinations this season.

