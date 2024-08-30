Miami Dolphins extend coach Mike McDaniel through 2028 season, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel signed a contract Friday that extends him through the 2028 season. The person confirmed the news first reported by ESPN, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Dolphins have gone 20-14 in two seasons under McDaniel and made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2000-01. The next big goal for McDaniel is winning a playoff game. Miami has gone 24 years since its last postseason win, which is the longest drought in the NFL.

