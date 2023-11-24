Miami crushes Boston College 45-20, snaps 3-game losing streak

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke threw for two touchdowns and Henry Parrish Jr. ran for 111 yards and a pair of scores to lead Miami to a 45-20 victory over Boston College and snap the Hurricanes’ three-game losing streak. Xavier Restrepo caught six passes for 117 yards. Van Dyke finished 23 for 36 for 290 yards for the Hurricanes. Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for 130 yards and a touchdown but only completed 15 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a TD.

