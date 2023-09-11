Miami coach says injured safety Kamren Kinchens is ‘in good shape’ after scary hit

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami football coach Mario Cristobal says All-American safety Kamren Kinchens is “in good shape” after a scary hit and being carted off the field late in the Hurricanes’ win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M. Cristobal, in his weekly appearance Monday morning on the school’s flagship radio partner WQAM, said all results have been encouraging. Kinchens was released from a hospital on Sunday. His family also posted on social media, thanking people for their support and saying he was “doing better.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.