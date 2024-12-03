Miami coach Mario Cristobal states his CFP case, asking committee to ‘go to the facts’

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Mario Cristobal stated his College Football Playoff case Tuesday morning, imploring the selection committee to “go to the facts” when deciding if the Hurricanes deserve an at-large berth into the 12-team field. The 14th-ranked Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) figure to be considered alongside several at-large hopefuls, including a trio of Southeastern Conference teams — Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi — that all finished the regular season with 9-3 marks.

