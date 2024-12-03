Miami coach Mario Cristobal states his CFP case, asking committee to ‘go to the facts’

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, center, urges his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Mario Cristobal stated his College Football Playoff case Tuesday morning, imploring the selection committee to “go to the facts” when deciding if the Hurricanes deserve an at-large berth into the 12-team field. The 14th-ranked Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) figure to be considered alongside several at-large hopefuls, including a trio of Southeastern Conference teams — Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi — that all finished the regular season with 9-3 marks.

