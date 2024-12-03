Miami coach Mario Cristobal stated his CFP case. The committee saw things differently

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami coach Mario Cristobal stated his College Football Playoff case Tuesday morning, imploring the selection committee to “go to the facts” when deciding if the Hurricanes deserve an at-large berth into the 12-team field. The CFP committee didn’t agree with him. It’s Alabama in position for the final at-large spot now and CFP selection committee chair Warde Manuel said teams on the outside looking in after Tuesday are certain to stay there.

