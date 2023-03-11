Miami-based 777 Partners takes 64.7% stake in Hertha Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Miami-based investment group 777 Partners has completed its 64.7% majority stake takeover of Hertha Berlin. The German soccer club says 777 has acquired the company shares previously owned by Lars Windhorst’s investment group. Windhorst had invested 374 million euros ($400 million) since 2019 on his dream of turning Hertha into a “Big City Club” but only ever saw the team fight relegation amid constant upheaval. Hertha said 777 will receive two seats on the five-member supervisory board and two seats on the company’s advisory board. The club retains the majority of voting rights in keeping with German soccer’s 50-plus-1 rule limiting the influence of outside investors.

