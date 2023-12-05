Miami and Shanghai to host F1 sprint races for the first time in 2024

LONDON (AP) — Miami and Shanghai will host their first Formula One sprint races next season as two of the six sprints on the calendar take place in the United States. The calendar published Tuesday includes the first sprint race of the season in April at the Chinese Grand Prix. It is back on the F1 schedule for the first time since 2019 after being canceled for four years running amid the coronavirus pandemic. There is also a sprint race scheduled for May at the Miami Grand Prix.

